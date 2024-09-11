(AUDIO): MoDOT’s communication on massive I-70 project praised by Columbia fire chief

Columbia’s new fire chief praises the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for its communication regarding the $405-million project to rebuild and improve I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City.

State transportation crews are working in the median on busy I-70 east of Columbia, between mile markers 137 and 144 (August 14, 2024 file photo courtesy of MoDOT I-70 communications coordinator Lairyn McGregor)

The project began in July and continues on I-70 between mile markers 137 and 144, east of Columbia. Columbia fire chief Brian Schaeffer, who started on August 19, tells 939 the Eagle that while he worries anytime the road network is changed, MoDOT has kept everyone informed:

“They’ve been communicating with not just the fire department but the entire emergency services system. So we’re prepared. We’re going to be watching it closely to see if there are any outliers or see if there’s any trends,” Schaeffer says.

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) is urging you to be patient, telling 939 the Eagle that it will be a win-win when it’s completed.