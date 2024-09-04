Columbia author’s book about massive Wooldridge fire is finalist for award

A 350-page book written by a Columbia resident about the massive 2022 blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge is a finalist for best book published in Missouri by the Missouri Writers Guild.

Columbia author Tim Scherrer published the book “Half the Town Burned” in 2023 (October 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Columbia resident Tim Scherrer published the book in 2023. It’s called “Half the Town Burned”, and it profiles in-detail the October 2022 blaze that literally burned half of the village off the map in less than two hours. The fire destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge, closing I-70 near Rocheport for several hours.

Mr. Scherrer says three residents almost lost their lives, noting the fire triggered the largest statewide fire mutual aid in Missouri history. His book notes 161 firefighters from 63 departments from across Missouri battled the blaze.

Mr. Scherrer tells 939 the Eagle that nothing has been rebuilt on the lots that burned. He says three residents are living in campers on their property. He also says Wooldridge residents have renovated the church and the community center.

The Missouri Writers Guild will present awards at a conference in late September.