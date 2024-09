Losses at Columbia Regional Airport will be about $3.2 million dollars this fiscal year, which ends this month for the city of Columbia. That’s about $1.3 million more than last year. The increasing cost of salaries and wages is being blamed, according to a report today in CoMoBUZ.com. The airport has 10 full-time city employees. About 9,300 passengers boarded an airliner during July. That’s just a few less than in May, which was the busiest month at COU since the pandemic.