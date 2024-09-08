Company that makes crafted meat snacks to bring 250 new jobs to mid-Missouri

A company that already has a presence in the Show-Me State is bringing 250 new jobs to mid-Missouri’s Mexico.

Western Smokehouse Partners’ facility in northern Missouri’s Greentop features processing, cooking and packaging (file photo courtesy of the company’s website)

Western Smokehouse Partners, which makes Chomps meat sticks, will move into the former Soft Surroundings facility in Mexico, according to 939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy. Mr. Murphy, who publishes Combuz.com, reports the 300,000 square feet facility in Audrain County will be the company’s sixth and largest operation. One of the company’s five current facilities is located in northern Missouri’s Greentop, which is 13 miles from Kirksville. The 87,000 square feet Greentop operation features processing, cooking and packaging.

Western Smokehouse Partners’ website describes their business as a service, saying they think like a hospitality company. The company website also says that they “strive to delight consumers as the preferred manufacturer of premium, crafted meat snacks.”

The company was founded in 1978 and emphasizes the importance of quality, value and service.