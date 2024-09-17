Families have lots of questions about Ashland threats

Classes were dismissed early yesterday and there is no school in Ashland today amid the arrest of two juveniles and alleged terroristic threats. All today’s extra-curricular activities and tonight’s school board meeting have also been cancelled. A student was arrested on Friday for allegedly making a threat against the Southern Boone Middle School. And then another student was arrested Monday morning over a threat to the middle school. Parents told our news partner ABC17 that one of the students in question had violent drawings of other students and posted images with guns online. Ashland police said rumors about a gun being brought to a football game were false and there was currently no known threat to the district.