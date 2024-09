Governor Parson doesn’t sound too concerned about the veto session

The ‘smart money’ says lawmakers won’t push to override Governor Mike Parsons’ vetoes when they return to Jefferson City next week. And the Governor doesn’t have any plans to call legislators in for a Special Session .. Even after the recent battle over his emergency order on unregulated THC products …

Parson slashed about $1-billion from the $52-billion budget back in May.

Lawmakers return for the veto session next week.