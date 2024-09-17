Lake area school bus driver accused of drinking on the job

A school bus driver with at least 20 Camdenton students aboard was arrested for drunk driving Friday afternoon . 44-year-old Brett Emehiser of Sunrise Beach was charged with 20 counts of child endangerment. Witnesses at the scene told highway patrol troopers that bus had been swerving and almost hit other vehicles. Troopes said Emehiser stumbled as he left the bus and smelled like alcohol. He failed a field sobriety test and had blood alcohol content of .18. He remained jailed without bond on Monday. Parents were called to pick up their children.