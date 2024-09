You may not be voting on an abortion ballot measure in Missouri in November. Abortion rights supporters are appealing Cole County Circuit Judge Christopher Limbaugh’s Friday ruling that a November abortion ballot measure didn’t comply with state initiative petition requirements.

Columbia attorney Jennifer Bukowsky says today (Tues) is the deadline to approve the issue …

Judge Limbaugh’s ruling says he found a blatant violation of Missouri state law. The next stop – the Missouri Supreme Court.