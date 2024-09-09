Mizzou opens a football season with two straight shutouts for first time since 1935

The Missouri Tigers are now ranked sixth in the new Associated Press (AP) college football poll that came out Sunday.

Mizzou’s Faurot Field in Columbia (August 15, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Mizzou shut out Buffalo 38-0 Saturday night at sold-out Faurot field, as defensive coordinator Corey Batoon’s squad posts its second straight shutout. Tiger quarterback Brady Cook ran for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and Mizzou had 518 yards of total offense.

The last time Mizzou opened a season with two shutouts was 1935, which was Don Faurot’s first season as coach. Mizzou has not allowed a touchdown in 12 quarters.

Eliah Drinkwitz’s 2-0 Missouri Tigers will battle #24 Boston College Saturday morning at Faurot field. Kickoff is set for 11:45 am, and it will be the eighth straight sellout at Faurot. The eight straight sellouts are the most for the program at Memorial Stadium since 1978 and 1979, which was the Warren Powers era.