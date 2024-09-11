Mizzou Patriot Day ceremony to feature bagpipes; 200 American flags in downtown Columbia

You’ll notice 200 American flags this morning at the Boone County war memorial plaza near the Boone County Courthouse in downtown Columbia.

American flags were featured across the Mizzou campus in Columbia during the September 11, 2023 ceremony at Mizzou (file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Mizzou’s Sigma Nu fraternity has placed the flags there to represent those who were killed at the Pentagon during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 23 years ago today. 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners that morning, killing about 3,000 people. The Mid-Missouri Patriot Day remembrance and wreath tribute will begin this morning at about 7:30 at the Boone County War memorial plaza. Missouri state fire marshal Tim Bean will be speaking, along with Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Boone County commissioner Justin Aldred, State Rep. Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia) and others. Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One was deployed to New York City within 18 hours of the terror attack.

You’ll also see and hear bagpipes at this morning’s Mizzou Patriot day wreath-laying ceremony at 10 at the Mel Carnahan Quadrangle. There will also be a flyover from the MU Health Care helicopter. Mayor Buffaloe, Mizzou executive vice chancellor Matthew Martens and Mizzou Naval ROTC Captain Thomas Ulmer will be speaking at the 10 am event.