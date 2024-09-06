Mizzou’s home game against Buffalo is program’s seventh straight sellout

More than 62,000 fans will pack Faurot Field in Columbia for Saturday night’s game against Buffalo, the program’s seventh-straight sellout dating back to last year.

Missouri Tiger football fans pack Faurot Field in Columbia for a game (file photo courtesy of Ryan Koslen at Mizzou Athletics)

Eliah Drinkwitz’s Tigers are ranked ninth in the AP poll and tenth in the coaches poll. The seven straight sellouts are the most for the program at Memorial Stadium since 1978 and 1979, which was the Warren Powers era. Next week’s home game against Boston College is also sold out, which will be the eighth consecutive sellout.

Tiger fans are reminded that Memorial Stadium is transitioning to a cashless venue. You are encouraged to plan accordingly, as credit cards will be the only form of payment accepted at concession stands.

Mizzou has won 17 straight non-conference games at Memorial Stadium, dating back to 2017. You can hear tomorrow night’s game on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Learfield on Zimmer affiliates KCMQ (FM 96.7) and KTGR (FM 100.5 and AM 1580). Mike Kelly, Howard Richards and Chris Gervino have the call. Pregame coverage on the network begins at 4.