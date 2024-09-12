SEC Commissioner in Kansas City for today’s vote on Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium project

The UM Board of Curators are expected to vote Thursday afternoon to formally approve a $250-million improvement project for Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Here is another rendering of Mizzou’s planned $250-million Memorial Stadium improvement project in Columbia (rendering courtesy of Mizzou Athletics senior associate athletic director Ryan Koslen)

The board will meet today in Kansas City, and Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is expected to be at the meeting. The Board of Curators gave initial approval to the project in April. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi is thrilled, saying it will preserve the stadium’s tradition-rich elements while embracing a vibrant future. The UM Board of Curators has voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Kansas City-based architecture firm DLR Group to design the project for the stadium, which is 98 years old.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey (photo courtesy of Southeastern Conference website)

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz predicts the fan experience at Faurot Field will be enhanced by further enclosing the stadium’s north end. Mizzou officials envision about 160,000 square feet of new construction, including 98,000 square feet that will be enclosed as part of new premium seating areas.

President Choi says the design will preserve the historic Rock M Hill. The renovations could add up to 51 new suites, including 28 cabanas “featuring large social spaces in covered settings.” Mizzou also plans to upgrade restrooms and concessions throughout the stadium, and they plan an upgraded stadium sound system and stadium-wide Wi-Fi improvements.