Smiles at Harrisburg Septemberfest parade, as two longtime volunteer firefighters honored

Two longtime volunteer firefighters who have each given more than 50 years of service to the Boone County Fire Protection District received loud ovations during Saturday’s Harrisburg Septemberfest parade.

939 the Eagle listener Heather Strawn of Harrisburg took this photo of volunteer firefighters John Timmermann and Loren Mueller on Saturday morning (September 7, 2024 photo courtesy of Ms. Strawn)

The firefighters are John Timmermann and Loren Mueller, and they smiled as they rode atop Truman’s taxi. Both men tell 939 the Eagle that it’s an honor. Both men have each been volunteering for more than 50 years each at fire station four in Harrisburg. First Responder Support (FRS) executive director Rick Rowden tells 939 the Eagle that FRS is incredibly grateful to Harrisburg Septemberfest for honoring the firefighters.

Volunteer firefighters John Timmermann (left) and Loren Mueller have more than 100 years of combined volunteer service to the Boone County Fire Protection District (September 5, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

You can listen to 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with both volunteer firefighters here.