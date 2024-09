ASHCROFT – DELTA #2 for TUES 3 AUG 2024 JJM

The Department of Health and Human Services is now getting some THC edibles off the shelves. The agency said they would begin going after the unregulated products this past weekend. The Governor issued an emergency order to take the action. But Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft blocked the order …

The edibles contain Delta – 8 THC which is derived from hemp .. not marijuana.