The man charged in the death of an Osage Beach police officer on Saturday night told investigators he was racing his friend before the high-speed chase the claimed the officers’ life. 23-year-old Christopher Wehmeyer of Camdenton was charged with aggravated fleeing from a traffic stop. The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour as it wound through Camden County. Officer Phylicia Carson lost control on Route A and crashed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.