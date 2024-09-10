“Tiger Talk” to air tonight on Zimmer’s KTGR (FM 105.1)

Bud’s Classic BBQ in downtown Columbia is expected to be packed for tonight’s edition of “Tiger Talk.”

Mizzou Tiger football fans enjoy Faurot Field in Columbia (photo courtesy of mutigers.com website)

Mizzou broadcaster Mike Kelly will be joined by Tiger football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and other guests. You can watch the show live or listen to it on Zimmer sister station KTGR (FM 105.1).

Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium is sold-out for the eighth straight time form Saturday’s top-15 clash between #6 Mizzou and #24 Boston College. Mizzou shut out the Buffalo Bills 38-0 on Saturday night at Faurot. It’s the Tigers’ second straight shutout. Mizzou has won 18 straight non-conference games at Memorial Stadium, dating back to 2017.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 11:45 am.