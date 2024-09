There is still time for you and your friends to participate in tonight’s trivia night in Columbia, as 939 the Eagle and Zimmer Communications raise money for Children’s Hospital and for the Children’s Miracle Network.

MU Health Care’s new Children’s Hospital in Columbia opened in June 2024 (2024 photo courtesy of MU Health Care’s Eric Maze)

The cost is $200 for a table of up to eight. Doors at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Columbia open at 5:30, with trivia starting at 6 pm. All proceeds stay local and will support MU Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network.

