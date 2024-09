Two dead in Osage boat accident

A father and daughter from Owensville die in a boating crash Sunday night on the Gasconade River in Osage County.

The Highway Patrol says the boat had seven people aboard when the crash happened at 7 p.m.

30 year old Reven Newbound was driving the boat when it hit a tree root and sending the boat into a rock bluff.

Newbound and his along with 7-year-old daughter died.

Four others were seriously injured, most of them children.