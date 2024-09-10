UPDATE: JCPD says crash on Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City is cleared

Traffic is flowing again in the southbound lanes of Highway 54/63 at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City.

Traffic was backed up for a few miles this morning on southbound Highway 54 due to a crash on the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City (September 10, 2024 photo courtesy of a 939 the Eagle listener)

939 the Eagle’s Aric Bremer reports there was a multi-vehicle crash on or near the bridge at about 7 am, backing traffic up. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the crash has been cleared for about an hour now. One 939 the Eagle listener says traffic was backed up for about three miles, at one time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us they assisted Jefferson City police during the crash. Traffic is still a bit heavy, due to construction and lawmakers returning to the Statehouse in Jefferson City for a legislative hearing today and Wednesday’s veto session.