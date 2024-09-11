Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Missouri Task Force One in Louisiana for Hurricane Francine

459186667 520835747262254 3442558723819917887 n

45 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) have arrived in Alexandria, Louisiana to prepare for Hurricane Francine.

The Weather Channel reports Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (September 10, 2024 graphic courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District)

The Weather Channel reports Hurricane Francine is expected to make landfall today (Wednesday). The Weather Channel also reports storm surges, flooding, tornadoes and damaging winds are expected to impact Louisiana and other parts of the Gulf Coast.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has activated Missouri Task Force One as a type three task force. MO-TF-1 left the Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters in Columbia early Tuesday morning. Their team includes 35 personnel, ten ground support personnel, more than 100-thousand pounds of equipment and two live-find K9 units.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says MO-TF-1 is ready to assist in rescue operations, medical support and other emergency services.

