“Wake Up Mid-Missouri” hosting presidential debate watch party at Lakeside Ashland

Tonight is your opportunity to watch and listen to Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former President Donald Trump (R) meet on a debate stage for the first time.

Their 90-minute presidential debate in Philadelphia will begin at 8, and will be moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News. There will be no audience for the debate.

You can listen to tonight’s debate live on 939 the Eagle. 939 the Eagle and Zimmer’s Newsradio 950 KWOS are also sponsoring tonight’s presidential debate watch party at Lakeside Ashland. The debate will be shown on Lakeside Ashland’s large movie screen. There is no cost to attend, and the concession stand will be open for you to purchase food and beverages.

Lakeside Ashland’s doors will open at 7 pm.