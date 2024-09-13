Zimmer to broadcast three mid-Missouri high school football games tonight

We have a full schedule of high school football on our Zimmer radio stations tonight. It’s week three of the 2024 high school football season.

Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school (2021 file photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

The Jefferson City Jays travel to Columbia to face Rock Bridge. Andy Humphrey has the call on KTGR (AM 1580), with pregame coverage starting at 6:30. Columbia Battle travels to Jefferson City to face the Helias Crusaders. Kevin Kelly and Tom Kremer have the call on Newsradio 950 KWOS, with pregame coverage at 6:30.

And 2-0 North Callaway hosts Montgomery County tonight in Kingdom City on the Big 900 KFAL. Steve Mallinkrout has tonight’s call at 7.