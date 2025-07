A child dies after being hit by a truck at a Katy Trail intersection

Police continue to investigate the death of a child on the Katy Trail. Jefferson City police say the 9 – year old boy was hit by a pickup while riding his bike on the trail in North Jefferson City Friday evening. The child was riding with family members when he was hit by a truck driven by a Holt Summit woman. Police say the boy was hit as the group crossed the intersection of the road and the trail.