How about a new plan to outlaw abortion at the federal level? Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison of Springfield has introduced the “Life At Conception Act.” …

The bill claims that a fetus is a person under the 14th Amendment.

On the state level, Rep. Brian Seitz has sponsored a Joint Resolution that would stop abortion if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Missouri voters narrowly passed Amendment 3 which restored legal abortions in the state,