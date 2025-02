Fulton police are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of 17 – year old Mason Sheets along with the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad.

The Major Case Squad has followed up on more than 250 leads. No one has been charged in killing, but a vehicle sought in connection with the case was found burned in a rural area in Boone County. A woman was questioned in the case. Fulton Police are still looking for juvenile suspects who they say are from outside Fulton.