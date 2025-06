Are lawmakers ready to spend big bucks to keep the Chiefs and Royals?

Will your legislators okay millions in funding to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri? Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater was disappointed that dollars for a parking garage at a new conference center complex didn’t make it. He says a lot of lawmakers had projects in the capital improvements package that the House left on the back burner …

This week’s special session also includes relief dollars for victims of Missouri’s recent severe weather.