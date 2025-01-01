Call In:
Ashland man heading to federal prison for 15 years for producing child pornography

courtroom eagle r1 js121319 scaled e1576518676376

A man from mid-Missouri’s Ashland will spend the next 15 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

bond courthouse
A courtroom inside the Christopher Bond U.S. Courthouse in Jefferson City (file photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney’s website)

U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Jefferson City has sentenced 33-year-old Scott Alan Barker, who will also be required to register as a sex offender when he’s released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system, so Barker will have to serve the entire 15-year prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors also say a forensic analysis of Barker’s cell phone found that he secretly used an iphone camera to record young women underneath their skirts or dresses. Federal prosecutors say Barker did that at Disney World Park in Orlando and also at retail stores in Columbia, Jefferson City, Chesterfield and St. Louis.

Homeland Security Investigations handled the investigation of Barker.

