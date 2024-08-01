(AUDIO): Boone Health’s president says Magnet designation highlights culture of Boone

The sixth-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County has been awarded a Magnet designation for the fifth straight time.

Officials prepare a Boone Hospital Center conference room for the announcement (September 24, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Boone Health made the announcement Tuesday at the hospital, where a few hundred employees cheered the news with applause and confetti. Boone Health president and chief executive officer Brady Dubois describes Magnet recognition as the gold standard for nursing excellence:

“We talk about Boone, we talk about the culture of Boone, because it’s not just the provision of care, it’s how care is provided. It’s the compassion, it’s the caring. It’s the taking someone’s concerns and their anxiety and addressing that by aligning with them through their health care journey,” Mr. Dubois says.

Boone Hospital Center is a 392-bed full-service hospital. The hospital has about 1,600 employees and about one-third of them are nurses, according to Mr. Dubois. He describes being awarded a Magnet designation for the fifth straight time as a tremendous honor. Dubois says research demonstrates that Magnet recognition means higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication. Mr. Dubois tells 939 the Eagle that this is a big deal:

“And it’s through this culture of excellence that focus on excellence. That’s why that we’ve never below a Four star hospital in the history of Boone. Not one day. And it’s because of this to commitment to caring and the excellent nursing practice that’s delivered everyday by the nurses designing how they provide care,” says Dubois.

Mr. Dubois also tells 939 the Eagle that this is the best nursing team that he’s ever worked with in his career.

Boone Health’s chief nursing executive describes being awarded a Magnet designation for the fifth straight time as a tremendous honor. Boone chief nursing officer Shannon Kuczynski tells 939 the Eagle that Boone is the only Magnet-designated organization in mid-Missouri:

“You have to go to the coasts (borders) of the state, basically to see other magnet organizations. And they’re big health systems that are supported in a lot of different ways. So it’s unique for an independent organization like Boone Health to achieve a fifth magnet designation. And only about one percent of magnet hospitals achieve a fifth magnet designation in succession like Boone has,” says Kuczynski.

Kuczynski says receiving this designation five straight times reflects Boone’s commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our community during the past two decades and in the future.