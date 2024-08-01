(AUDIO): Supporters of proposed casino at the Lake of the Ozarks emphasize early childhood literacy funding

You’ll be casting ballots in Missouri in November on constitutional amendment five, which would allow the Missouri Gaming Commission to issue one additional gambling boat license to operate on the Osage River at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Amendment five spokesman John Hancock joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the Lake of the Ozarks community desperately wants and deserves this project:

“And they need voters to go out and allow them to put this development in place. It’s going to be transformative economically for the Lake, which is one of the premier tourist destinations already in the state of Missouri,” Mr. Hancock says.

Mr. Hancock tells listeners that if voters approve the ballot measure, the casino would be built near the quarry on Highway 54 at the Lake of the Ozarks. He says the boat would provide about 700 good-paying, year-round jobs. Supporters say they would be union jobs. Supporters say a convention center and hotel would be built as well.

There is no organized opposition to Amendment 5.

Mr. Hancock tells listeners that Amendment 5 would require all state revenues derived from the boat license to go to early-childhood literacy programs. Mr. Hancock says there currently is no dedicated funding source for early childhood literacy programs:

“And here’s what we know about early childhood literacy: kids that can’t read at grade level by grade three are much more likely to drop out of school. They’re much more likely to have problems, societal problems. They’re much more likely to be criminals,” says Hancock.

Mr. Hancock tells listeners that if approved, the license process could take up to six months and that the casino would take about 18 months to build. You can hear the full “Wake Up” interview with Mr. Hancock here.