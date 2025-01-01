Boone County man gets 15 – years for child sexual abuse

A man will spend the next 15 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child. A federal judge in Jefferson City has sentenced 33-year-old Scott Alan Barker of Ashland, who will also be required to register as a sex offender when he’s released from prison. There is NO parole in the federal system, so Barker will have to serve the entire 15-year prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors also say a forensic analysis of Barker’s cell phone found that he secretly used an iphone camera to record young women underneath their skirts or dresses. Federal prosecutors say Barker did that at Disney World Park in Orlando and also at retail stores in Columbia and Jefferson City. Homeland Security Investigations handled the investigation of Barker.