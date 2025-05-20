Celebration of life service today in St. Louis for former Missouri Governor Kit Bond

Missouri’s governor and members of the state’s congressional delegation will be in St. Louis for Thursday afternoon’s celebration of life service for former Missouri Governor Kit Bond.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe speaks at Tuesday’s state memorial service for former Governor Kit Bond in Jefferson City, as former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth and Warren Erdman listen (May 20, 2025 photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Mr. Bond’s state memorial service was Tuesday at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The 86-year-old Bond died last week. Today’s ceremony begins at 1 pm at the Ladue Chapel Presbyterian church and is open to all who knew and loved Mr. Bond. Kit Bond served two terms as governor, from 1973-1977 and again from 1981 to 1985. He then served four terms in the U-S Senate from 1987-2010.

Governor Mike Kehoe will be at the church on Clayton road. He’s also ordered US and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings until sunset today.