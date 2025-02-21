19th Annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon!

The 19th annual KWOS/Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is coming up on February 20th and 21st!

Join us for 2 days, during which Mid-Missouri comes together to make a difference in so many young lives. Laugh, cry, and be inspired by stories of love, strength, and hope. Hear from the Doctors and Staff who make miracles happen daily in Mid-Missouri. We can’t wait to get caught up with our many Miracle kids and families, and meet so many new faces who have witnessed those miracles firsthand.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: A 2-day radiothon to raise funds for equipment and to cover the costs of lifesaving equipment and support programmatic needs at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. And every dollar raised stays right here in Mid-Missouri; helping families you know!

WHEN: Thursday, February 20th and Friday, February 21st 2025, 6am to 6pm each day

To make a donation right now, click the button below, thanks to A-1 Containers.

During the event, you can also call the Big O Tires Phonebank at 1-866-970 GIVE (4483).

Or, text “MIRACLE” to 51555 thanks to Missouri Self Storage.

And thanks to our many sponsors who are making this whole thing possible:

Brian Wear Plumbing, United Care Transport, Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Xtreme Body & Paint, Aurora Organic Dairy, Wendy Sprouse, Ai Painting Plus, Phyllis Nichols State Farm, Mutrux Automotive, and KRCG-TV.