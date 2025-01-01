Five injured in crash in busy I-70 construction zone in mid-Missouri’s Callaway County

Five motorists sustained injuries after a tractor trailer struck a vehicle slowing and stopping in construction and congestion on busy eastbound I-70 near Millersburg Thursday morning.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and contractors work on the I-70 rebuilding and expansion project between Columbia and Kingdom City (2025 file photo courtesy of MoDOT’s Flickr page)

Four of the five motorists had minor injuries and a fifth sustained moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says three vehicles were slowing and stopping in congested traffic when the tractor trailer struck the rear of one of the vehicles, which pushed two vehicles forward. The crash, which happened Thursday morning at about 7:35, did cause heavy backups on eastbound I-70.

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has been working since after the 2024 Fourth of July holiday on the $405-million project to rebuild I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City and add an additional lane to that 20-mile stretch. It’s all part of the massive $2.8 billion project to reconstruct and expand I-70 to six lanes from Blue Springs to Wentzville.