Former Missouri Governor Bond’s Tuesday state memorial service in Jefferson City to include many tributes

Look for a standing-room only audience at Tuesday’s state memorial service for former Missouri Governor Kit Bond (R) at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.
The 86-year-old Bond died last week: he served two terms as governor, from 1973-1977 and again from 1981 to 1985. He then served four terms in the U-S Senate from 1987-2010.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will provide the escort and procession this morning from St. Louis to the Capitol in Jefferson City. They’ll leave St. Louis at 9 am. Today’s state memorial service begins at noon in the Capitol Rotunda. The service, which is open to the public, will include music from the 135th U-S Army band, comments from Governor Mike Kehoe and tributes from current and former elected officials and staff. Governor Bond will then lie in state in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda for a 24-hour period following the state memorial service, allowing you to pay your respects.
Governor Kehoe has also ordered U-S and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings until sunset on Thursday.