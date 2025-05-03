Former Missouri Governor Bond’s Tuesday state memorial service in Jefferson City to include many tributes

Look for a standing-room only audience at Tuesday’s state memorial service for former Missouri Governor Kit Bond (R) at the Statehouse in Jefferson City.

Former Missouri Governor Kit Bond, left, visits in 2016 with then-State Rep. Bill Lant (R-Pineville) at the Statehouse in Jefferson City (March 3, 2016 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The 86-year-old Bond died last week: he served two terms as governor, from 1973-1977 and again from 1981 to 1985. He then served four terms in the U-S Senate from 1987-2010.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will provide the escort and procession this morning from St. Louis to the Capitol in Jefferson City. They’ll leave St. Louis at 9 am. Today’s state memorial service begins at noon in the Capitol Rotunda. The service, which is open to the public, will include music from the 135th U-S Army band, comments from Governor Mike Kehoe and tributes from current and former elected officials and staff. Governor Bond will then lie in state in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda for a 24-hour period following the state memorial service, allowing you to pay your respects.

Governor Kehoe has also ordered U-S and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings until sunset on Thursday.