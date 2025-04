A familiar name in state government will be the next executive director of the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan (MCHCP).

Then-Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) speaks on the House floor in Jefferson City on May 11, 2022 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The plan provides coverage to employees and retirees of most state departments and agencies and public entities that have joined the plan. Former Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) begins on May 19.

There are 14,000 state employees in Cole County, making state government Jefferson City’s largest employer.