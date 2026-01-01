Friday is a Missouri state and county holiday to honor former President Harry Truman

Most of Jefferson City’s 14,000 state employees will enjoy a three-day weekend because of former President Harry Truman’s birthday.

President Harry Truman was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in Jefferson City in 1991 (2024 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The nation’s 33rd president was born on May 8, 1884 in southwest Missouri’s Lamar.

Friday is Truman day, which is one of Missouri’s 13 official state holidays. Most state offices will be closed that day, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol. County courthouses are also closed on Friday.

President Harry Truman’s whistle stop presidential campaign stops in Jefferson City on June 16, 1948. KWOS broadcast President Truman’s address live (file photo courtesy of Zimmer Radio’s Steve Morse)

President Truman was in the White House from 1945 to 1953. His famous whistle stop train campaign stopped in Jefferson City in 1948. President Truman also implemented the Marshall plan, started the Truman Doctrine and issued the executive order integrating the U.S. military.