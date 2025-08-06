Governor praises Mizzou’s support for agriculture; Friday is Conservation day at Missouri state fair

Turnout was good at Thursday’s opening day of the 2025 Missouri state fair in Sedalia.

Governor Mike Kehoe speaks at the Missouri State Fair Foundation’s dinner Wednesday evening in Sedalia to kick off the 2025 state fair (August 6, 2025 photo courtesy of the governor’s Twitter page)

It was Mizzou Day and UM System President Dr. Mun Choi, Truman the Tiger and others made the trip from Columbia to Sedalia. Governor Mike Kehoe praises Mizzou’s support for Missouri agriculture and for the state fair.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and First Lady Claudia Kehoe pose with UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and Truman the Tiger at Thursday’s opening day of the 2025 state fair in Sedalia (August 7, 2025 photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

The governor describes agriculture as Missouri’s top economic driver and says the fair is an incredible display for agriculture. The opening day parade was Thursday evening.

Friday is Missouri Department of Conservation Day at the fair, and you’ll see live animal exhibits and demos at the Conservation building. The fair will feature a barbecue contest at 11 this morning, and you’ll be able to tour the Parson Arena construction site today from 9 am to 1 pm. Missouri Rehabilitation Services for the Blind offers free vision screenings today from 9 am to 6 at the fair’s senior lounge.

You can find a full list of today’s Missouri state fair events here.