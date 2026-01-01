Holts Summit will be getting a new primary care clinic in early May

Columbia-based MU Health Care plans to open a new primary care clinic in Holts Summit on May 5.

They predict it will improve health care for patients who live in Holts Summit and Callaway County. Holts Summit has about 4,700 residents.

MU Health Care will partner with the MU Sinclair School of Nursing. School of Nursing officials predict the clinic will expand access to high-quality care in Holts Summit and will help prepare the next generation of nurse practitioners to serve communities across the state.

MU Health Care’s new primary clinic in Holts Summit opens on May 5, 2026 (photo courtesy of MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze)

The new clinic will be open weekdays from 8 to 5 and will offer convenient access to traditional appointments.