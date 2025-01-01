JCMO family loses home to fire

A Jefferson City home burns leaving a family outdoors. Firefighters were called to the home on West McCarty around 1 – Sunday morning. Everyone had already gotten out of the house. The fire did heavy damage. Investigators call it a total loss.
