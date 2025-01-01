Call In:
800-529-5572

Listen Live

Main Menu

Trending Now

Call In: 800-529-5572

Trending Now

Listen Live

JCMO family loses home to fire

A Jefferson City home burns leaving a family outdoors. Firefighters were called to the home on West McCarty around 1 – Sunday morning.  Everyone had already gotten out of the house. The fire did heavy damage. Investigators call it a total loss.

Facebook-f

Contact

Listen Live

Become a KWOS News Insider

© 2025, All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications Logo

Zimmer Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer