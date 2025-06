K9’s On The Front Line!

KWOS Featured Charity

KWOS is thrilled to introduce you to K9’s On The Front Line…

Their mission is to empower Veterans and First Responders to heal from their invisible wounds through Service Dogs, free mental health support, trauma recovery, holistic wellness programs. We are dedicated to fostering resilience and hope, helping them achieve fulfilling lives with dignity and purpose.

Learn more about this amazing organization: https://k9sonthefrontline.org/