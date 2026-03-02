Key Missouri House committee chair expects property tax reform issue to continue in coming years

A key mid-Missouri state lawmaker who chairs the House Special Committee on Property Tax Reform describes the issue as an uphill battle, adding that he expects the work on property tax reform to continue in coming years.

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City (February 11, 2026 file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) says this issue has consumed the majority of his work this session. He says the House has sent numerous proposals to the Senate that he believes will stabilize property taxes and provide protections and clarity to Missouri taxpayers.

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on May 5, 2026 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Chairman Taylor tells 939 the Eagle that the proposals are not designed to cut property taxes, but rather, in his words, to “stop the bleeding we are experiencing as taxpayers.”

Chairman Taylor notes they are currently working through the conference process with their Senate counterparts on Senate Bill 1066. That bill is sponsored by State Sen. Ben Brown (R-Washington). One of its key provisions would prohibit an assessor from reclassifying real property without first conducting an in-person consultation with the owner of record of that property.

Missouri’s 2026 legislative session ends Friday evening at 6 in Jefferson City.