Lawmakers are back at the Capitol? Will the special session go two weeks?

Would you vote to spend millions of dollars to make sure the Chiefs and Royals don’t up and move to Kansas? Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin wonders if her colleagues will back the Governor’s call … She’s not sure the voters are there.

Lawmakers will take up that stadium funding issue along with failed capital improvements monies and additional assistance for storm victims. Mike Kehoe called legislators back for a special session that starts today. (Mon).