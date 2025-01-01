(LISTEN): Bipartisan legislation involving Missouri hazmat funding has rural and urban support

Bipartisan legislation aimed at providing funding for hazmat training statewide has been approved by the Missouri House Budget committee on a 28-0 vote.

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on February 21, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

The funding has been in place for years but last year’s bill died for unrelated reasons. Boone County Office of Emergency Management director Chris Kelley says the bill ensures that first responders get good hazmat training and equipment. The bill is sponsored by State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed), a former Columbia firefighter:

“The total is about $1-million. The funds go back to the local communities for fire department training and equipment as it relates to hazardous materials … hazardous materials incidents,” Rep. Taylor says.

Representative Taylor’s House Bill 70 places a nominal fee on the transportation and storage of hazardous materials. The Missouri Petroleum and Convenience Stores Association backs the bill, as does the Missouri Ambulance Association. .

State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed), right, visits with a legislative colleague on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City in March 2025 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Representative Taylor says many fire departments across the state are volunteer departments and have little funding. He tells 939 the Eagle that the bill and funding are critical to first responders:

“Some of this training that this fund pays for is the only hazardous material training that (Missouri) fire departments get,” Taylor says.

Emergency managers in rural northeast Missouri support the bill, noting that the fire departments there are volunteers, with the exception of Hannibal. So do several rural volunteer fire departments across rural southern Missouri.

The Missouri House Budget Committee has approved the bill unanimously, and the bill will head next to the House rules committee before going to the Missouri House floor. State Sen. Brian Williams (D-University City) is carrying the Senate version of the bill. Senator Williams is the Senate Democratic Caucus Whip. Representative Taylor tells 939 the Eagle that he’s working closely with Senator Williams and that they also may try to attach this bill to a bill involving first responders.

Missouri’s 2025 legislative session ends in mid-May.