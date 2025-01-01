(LISTEN): Boone County’s clerk reminds you to bring a photo ID to the polls today; 25 percent voter turnout expected

Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 25 percent voter turnout for Tuesday’s election. County clerk Brianna Lennon joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri”:

“You know that’s pretty average for a local election even with the number of issues that are on the ballot,” Ms. Lennon says.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon (October 14, 2022 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Clerk Lennon tells listeners that about 3,000 registered voters have already cast no-excuse absentee ballots for the election. That includes about 600 voters who cast ballots this weekend. Clerk Lennon also says that if you have a problem voting today, you should call (573) 886-4375 from your polling place.

You’re also being reminded to bring your photo ID with you to the polls today when you cast your ballot. Voter ID is the law in Missouri. Boone County clerk Lennon says several forms of ID are accepted:

“99 percent of the time people are bringing their Missouri driver’s license. That’s perfectly acceptable form of ID, Missouri driver’s license or Missouri non-driver’s license. If it is expired, it has to have expired after the November 2024 election,” she says.

Clerk Lennon also says you can bring a U.S. passport or a military ID. If you don’t have any of these IDs, you can still cast a provisional ballot.

You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon here.