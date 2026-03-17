(LISTEN): Boone Health emphasizing importance of colonoscopies in preventing colorectal cancer

Columbia-based Boone Health says an estimated 159,000 new cases of colorectal cancer and 55,000 deaths are expected in 2026.

Dr. Andrew Iliff is with Boone Health and Missouri Cancer Associates (photo courtesy of Missouri Cancer Associates website)

Boone Health Dr. Andrew Iliff is emphasizing the importance of screening. Dr. Iliff was on-hand to answer questions from the public about the disease and the inflatable colon that was at Boone Hospital last week:

“Seeing what it looks like, the evolution where the disease can go from a little polyp, which just is handled by a GI doctor and that’s kind of the end of the story. To if left alone and with enough time it developing into a cancer which can be life-threatening,” Dr. Iliff says.

Doctors emphasize eating more fruits and vegetables and screening regularly at age 45.

An inflatable colon was placed inside Columbia’s Boone Hospital on March 17, 2026 (photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Boone Health says colorectal cancer has been surging in younger adults over the past several years. Dr. Iliff spoke to patients at the hospital’s inflatable colon last week and says colonoscopies are important in finding polyps:

“Where it can be just nothing that’s just removed and end of the story. Versus something that can increase your risk for making sure that they’re screening closely in the future,” he says.

Boone Health hopes the one-day inflatable colon display will help raise awareness of the issue and get you to speak to your doctor.