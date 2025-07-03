(LISTEN): Boone Health is not ruling out remaining independent, despite this week’s announcement

While Columbia-based Boone Health has announced that they are starting the process to search for potential strategic partners, it’s possible they will remain independent after that process. Boone Health president and chief executive officer Brady Dubois made that very clear, when speaking to reporters this week at Boone:

“Now there is the potential that we go through this process and we don’t find a strategic partner and we just continue on our path as an independent health system. We are going to be fine if we do,” Mr. Dubois tells reporters.

Boone Health is based in Columbia (2025 file photo courtesy of Boone Health marketing and communications director Christian Basi)

President Dubois says quality, care and the Boone Health culture will not be sacrificed. He emphasizes that Boone Health executives will search for the right partner that understands the culture there.

We’re also learning more details about Columbia-based Boone Health’s financial numbers. The expanding system says it’s enjoying its strongest financial performance since going independent more than four years ago. Boone Health president Dubois tells 939 the Eagle that cash flow is good:

“Through the first five months, we’re having positive EBITDA in the multiple millions. And then just the way things are trending for June. It’s going to be another strong month for June. And we’re anticipating just through the first five days how busy we’ve been in July, we think July is also going to be a busy month,” Dubois says.

EBITDA is a financial acronym. It means that Boone Health is covering more than their operating costs. That allows them to look ahead and plan for some improvements.

President Dubois also tells 939 the Eagle that Boone Health’s admissions are up eight percent from last year.