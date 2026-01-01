(LISTEN): Boone Health says lives are saved by taking CPR classes; they encourage you to sign up

Columbia-based Boone Health is encouraging you to take CPR classes there, saying the classes save lives. Tammy Adkins manages the CPR program for Boone Health’s community wellness department:

“The faster that chest compressions get done during a cardiac arrest event, the person’s chances of survival can double or triple,” Ms. Adkins says.

She’s has been a CPR instructor for more than 20 years. The statistics she cites are powerful about increasing a victim’s chances of survival. Ms. Adkins tells 939 the Eagle that Boone uses the American Heart Association’s blended learning:

“They take an online course through American Heart and then several times a month I will have skill sessions that then they come and they practice on the mannequins,” she says.

Lisa Todd from Boone Health’s community wellness team demonstrates the proper technique to engage chest compressions for CPR (photo courtesy of Boone Health marketing director Christian Basi)

Ms. Adkins says a certification is good for two years. You can register for a CPR class by calling Tammy directly at Boone Health at (573) 815-8690.