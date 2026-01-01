(LISTEN): Boone Health says lives are saved by taking CPR classes; they encourage you to sign up

Columbia-based Boone Health is encouraging you to take CPR classes there, saying the classes save lives. Tammy Adkins manages the CPR program for Boone Health’s community wellness department:
“The faster that chest compressions get done during a cardiac arrest event, the person’s chances of survival can double or triple,” Ms. Adkins says.
She’s has been a CPR instructor for more than 20 years. The statistics she cites are powerful about increasing a victim’s chances of survival. Ms. Adkins tells 939 the Eagle that Boone uses the American Heart Association’s blended learning:
“They take an online course through American Heart and then several times a month I will have skill sessions that then they come and they practice on the mannequins,” she says.
Ms. Adkins says a certification is good for two years. You can register for a CPR class by calling Tammy directly at Boone Health at (573) 815-8690.