(LISTEN): Boone Health starts process to search for strategic partner

Columbia-based Boone Health says it’s having its strongest financial performance since going independent more than four years ago. Boone Health president and chief executive officer Brady Dubois has announced that Boone Health is beginning the process to search for potential strategic partners:

“What that means is you know as an independent health system, it might be some economies that can come with looking at a partnership, whether it’s with a larger health system or other independent health systems,” President Dubois says.

Columbia’s Boone Hospital (2025 file photo courtesy of Boone Health communications director Christian Basi)

President Dubois tells reporters, including 939 the Eagle, that finding the right strategic partner will allow them to grow in key medical areas while ensuring that Boone Health’s quality continues to improve. He also says hiring for medical providers and other key areas continues. President Dubois says in the past 18 months, Boone Health has hired dozens of medical providers and expects to hire 25 more within the year.

Boone Health serves 26 counties, from Adair to the north to Saline to the west, to Montgomery to the east and Miller County to the south. President Dubois has said Boone Health wants to be mid-Missouri’s preferred health care provider.

President Dubois expects to have a strategic partner identified by early 2026. Boone Health Board of Trustees chair Dr. Jerry Kennett says this is a good time to take this type of action. Dr. Kennett has issued a statement that adds “However, if we are unable to find the right partner to fit with Boone Health, we have every confidence in the current leadership team and know that Boone Health will continue to be there for mid-Missourians as it has been for the last 104 years.”