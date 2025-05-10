(LISTEN): Boone Health’s president credits ranking from U.S. News and World Report to excellence across organization

U.S. News and World Report has named Columbia-based Boone Health as mid-Missouri’s number one hospital and the seventh-ranked hospital in the state.

Columbia’s Boone Hospital (2025 file photo courtesy of Boone Health communications director Christian Basi)

While he’s thrilled, Boone Health president and chief executive officer Brady Dubois says Boone Health is always seeking to improve:

“The thing that we’re proud about is, especially with the U.S. News report, is they list different categories that they want hospitals to perform in. And year over year, we’ve seen significant improvement in performance,” Mr. Dubois says.

A Boone Health nurse greets children at May’s Mid-Mo Baby Expo at Columbia’s Courtyard by Marriott (May 10, 2025 file photo from Zimmer’s Ava Kitzi)

President Dubois says Boone Health, which has about 1,800 full-time employees, serves 26 counties. He tells 939 the Eagle that it’s due to their dedication to excellence throughout the organization, from check-in to when you are discharged:

“It’s an honor to be able to work in health care. It’s a privilege that we get to help other humans in their time of need. And so no matter what the role is within Boone Health, every role is critical to assisting patients,” President Dubois says.

He also credits the culture at Boone Health, which has received a magnet designation five straight times.

Boone Health announced in July that they’re also starting the process to search for potential strategic partners.