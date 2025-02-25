(LISTEN): Child care tax credit legislation is top priority for Missouri Chamber; Columbia Chamber also pushing it

The Columbia and Springfield Chambers of Commerce are pushing for passage of bipartisan child care tax credit legislation that’s been approved in the Missouri House on a 120-34 vote.

State Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on February 25, 2025 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

It’s also the top priority for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chamber president Kara Corches tells 939 the Eagle that she’s optimistic and enthusiastic the bill will be approved by the Missouri Senate. She says it’s time for Missouri to be a national leader in addressing what she calls a crisis:

“They heard when they went to knock on their constituents’ doors in the (November) campaign season that access to child care was one of the top things they heard about,” Corches says.

She also says Missouri is missing out on $1.3 billion annually, due to child care issues.

Meantime, southwest Missouri’s largest employer is pushing state lawmakers for passage of the bipartisan child care tax credit legislation. CoxHealth testifies that it is experiencing workforce shortages due to the childcare crisis, adding that their patients can suffer. Ms. Corches tells 939 the Eagle that 80 percent of business leaders in Missouri have struggled to recruit and retain workers due to child care issues:

“We know that workforce is the number one pain point for businesses across the state. We don’t have enough workers. And I think what that stat says to me is that child care is one of those really key factors in why we don’t have the workforce,” says Corches.

Corches predicts that House Bill 269 from State Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph) will increase access to safe, affordable and high-quality child care.

Missouri’s 2025 legislative session ends in mid-May.